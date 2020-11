Romanian doctor who suffered severe burns after trying to save Covid-19 patients from a hospital fire has been taken to Belgium for treatment.

Dr Catalin Denciu was called “heroic” by PM Ludovic Orban, who praised his “particular courage and spirit of sacrifice” trying to save the patients.

Ten patients died in the blaze at the hospital in Piatra Neamt on Saturday.

An inquiry has been launched into how the deadly fire broke out in the public hospital’s intensive care unit.

