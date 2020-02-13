Retired doctor accused of an ‘historical allegation’ killed himself 24-hours after case dropped

A retired doctor accused of historic allegations was not told the police investigation had been dropped and committed suicide 24 hours later, an inquest heard.

Dr Peter Betts suffered severe anxiety during the investigation and became so troubled people would hear about the unproven allegations he took his own life.

The 76-year-old respected paediatrician was found in the garden of his village home, with stab wounds to his chest and heart.

An inquest heard 24 hours before Dr Betts’ death police dropped the investigation – but could not inform him for a week due to official process guidelines.

