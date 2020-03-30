News From The Web

Pressure to provide the right PPE grows after two NHS doctors die

The Guardian - March 30th, 2020

The deaths of the first British doctors from Covid-19 have intensified pressure on ministers to accelerate the supply of protective equipment and address growing fears among frontline staff that they risk catching and spreading coronavirus.

As the UK’s death toll from the virus rose to 1,228 over the weekend, two surgeons were confirmed to have died in what the NHS medical director described as “a stark reminder to the whole country that we all must take this crisis seriously”.

Amged El-Hawrani, a 55-year-old ear, nose and throat consultant, died on Saturday at Leicester Royal Infirmary, while Adil El Tayar, 63, an organ transplant specialist, died on Wednesday at West Middlesex University Hospital in London, it emerged. Both had contracted Covid-19.

Read more at The Guardian.

Posted in News From The Web Tags:
Bookmark and Share

Post a Comment

Enter this security code

Submit Comment for Moderation

ACC
CARDIO-2015
RSS Feed Follow Us facebook
.