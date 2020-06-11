Coronavirus pandemic provides major disruption for NHS cancer services

Cancer care in England has faced major disruption during the pandemic with big drops in numbers being seen following urgent referrals by GPs, figures show.

The number of people being assessed by a cancer doctor after referral fell to 79,500 in April – a drop of 60% compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, patients starting treatment dropped to 10,800 – 20% below 2019.

The NHS said it had tried to protect services – and some of the impact was due to people not seeking treatment.

