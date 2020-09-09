Oxford and AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine trial is put on hold for safety

Phase 3 trials for the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca have been placed on a hold after a ‘serious adverse event’ was reported in a participant in the UK.

Serious adverse events are suspected reactions to vaccines or drugs that require hospitalisation, are life-threateningly or deadly.

It’s unclear what the exact nature of the reaction was, but a person familiar with the matter told Stat News that the person is expected to recover.

Trial holds are not uncommon, but it is a blow to worldwide hopes for a shot to be ready in the coming months, as the AstraZeneca shot was considered by many – including the World Health Organization – to be the leading candidate worldwide.

