NHS will be ‘unable to cope’ if Covid infection rates continue to rise

The NHS will be unable to cope if coronavirus infection rates across the country continue to rise, medical leaders have warned.

Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard, the chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, which represents the UK and Ireland’s 24 medical royal colleges, said that people need to strictly follow restrictions or the NHS could be “unable to cope”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Given the recent dramatic spike in both the number of cases and hospital admissions it is clear that we could soon be back to where we were in April if we are not all extremely careful.”

Read more in the Daily Mail.