NHS hospital waiting lists in England at longest since records began

The Guardian - April 30th, 2021

Hospital waiting lists in England are longer than at any time since records began and nearly 388,000 people have waited more than a year to start treatment.

The NHS England data for February exposes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health service.

About 4.7 million people are now waiting for hospital treatment, the highest number since at least August 2007. The number of people waiting for 52 weeks or more is higher than at any time in more than 13 years.

Referrals for urgent cancer treatment were also down 8% on last year, with 15,475 fewer people being sent for help.

