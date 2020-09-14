Muslim medics called “terrorists” and told to “go back to your country”

Muslim NHS workers have revealed the disgraceful Islamophobia they face from their own patients, with taunts about being “terrorists” and being told “go back to your own country”.

HuffPost UK joined forces with the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) for a survey of more than 100 Muslim medics about the Islamophobia they experienced at work.

But many Muslim healthcare staff have admitted they regularly face Islamophobic abuse from patients, too, with some refusing to be treated by Muslim doctors at all and others bringing up terrorism or even accusing them of killing people.

A startling 80% of Muslim medics surveyed revealed they had experienced Islamophobia or racism from patients in the NHS.

Read more at HuffPost.