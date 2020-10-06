Matt Hancock says Covid test error “should never have happened”

The health secretary has said a technical glitch that saw nearly 16,000 Covid-19 cases go unreported in England “should never have happened”.

The error meant that although those who tested positive were told about their results, their close contacts were not traced.

By Monday afternoon, around half of those who tested positive had yet to be asked about their close contacts.

Labour said the missing results were “putting lives at risk”.

Experts advise that ideally contacts should be tracked down within 48 hours.

