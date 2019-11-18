Hancock: “I’m in discussions with Treasury about removing pensions taper”

Health secretary Matt Hancock says he is in talks with the Treasury about removing the pensions tax allowance taper that the BMA says is responsible for scores of doctors reducing hours or retiring early.

Speaking to Pulse, he said that he has been ‘working very closely’ with Chancellor Sajid Javid about the future of the taper, after the Treasury announced a review.

Mr Hancock announced a review into pensions taxes earlier this year after reports of GPs cutting their hours or retiring early because they were paying to work.

However, proposals to offer GPs and other doctors the chance to halve their pensions contributions were not well received and were dropped, but further proposals – which gave even more flexibility in their contributions – were equally poorly received.

