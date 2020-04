Two married doctors who say they have been exposed to coronavirus patients are challenging government guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Dr Nishant Joshi and Dr Meenal Viz, who is pregnant, are concerned PPE advice have changed “without rhyme or reason”.

The couple also said guidance in England differs from World Health Organization advice.

Public Health England said the safety of front line staff health and social care was its priority.

