BAME NHS staff should be removed from Covid frontline due to greater genetic risk

NHS workers from black or ethnic minority groups should be removed from the frontline over concerns they are more vulnerable to coronavirus – but it will heap pressure on their white colleagues, the Royal College of Surgeons has said today.

Professor Neil Mortensen, president-elect of the RCS, said until experts work out why almost two-thirds of NHS staff killed by Covid-19 are from BAME groups they should be shielded.

It came as new guidance sent by NHS England to hospitals nationwide asked that BAME staff are ‘risk-assessed’ on a ‘precautionary basis’ and potentially taken out of high-risk areas if they are considered ‘vulnerable’. They should also get priority access to PPE.

