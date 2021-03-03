Anger at NHS plan to ‘privatise’ some of York Hospital’s A&E services

A petition has been launched protesting against the ‘privatisation of York Hospital’s emergency department’.

According to York MP RachaelMaskell, the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust wants a private company called Vocare to take over aspects of A&E care.

Vocare is a private limited company “wholly owned company by the profit-making company Totally plc” said the York Central MP.

She said previous proposals to do this were put on hold – but the Trust is now pursuing the outsourcing, despite the NHS pressures caused by the Covid crisis, and the linked backlog in appointments.

