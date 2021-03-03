News From The Web

Anger at NHS plan to ‘privatise’ some of York Hospital’s A&E services

York Mix - March 3rd, 2021

A petition has been launched protesting against the ‘privatisation of York Hospital’s emergency department’.

According to York MP RachaelMaskell, the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust wants a private company called Vocare to take over aspects of A&E care.

Vocare is a private limited company “wholly owned company by the profit-making company Totally plc” said the York Central MP.

She said previous proposals to do this were put on hold – but the Trust is now pursuing the outsourcing, despite the NHS pressures caused by the Covid crisis, and the linked backlog in appointments.

Read more at York Mix.

Posted in News From The Web Tags:
Bookmark and Share

Post a Comment

Enter this security code

Submit Comment for Moderation

ECG-2015
CARDIO-2015
RSS Feed Follow Us facebook
.