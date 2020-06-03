Public Health England report into Covid-19 BAME deaths is “missed opportunity”

Public Health England’s much anticipated report into why Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (Bame) people have died at a higher rate than their white counterparts has done little to further the understanding.

That’s the view of the BMA, which described the report as a “missed opportunity”.

While the report says the impact of Covid-19 is “disproportionate” for Asian, Caribbean and black ethnicities, it remains unclear why.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: “It is a statistical analysis, which while important, gets us no closer towards taking action that avoids harm to BAME communities.

“More specifically, the report fails to mention the staggering higher proportion of BAME healthcare workers who have tragically died from Covid-19 – with more than 90% of doctors being from BAME backgrounds.

“The report has also missed the opportunity for looking at occupational factors; the BMA was clear we needed to understand how job roles, exposure to the virus and availability of PPE were risk factors.

“The BMA and the wider community were hoping for a clear action plan to tackle the issues, not a re-iteration of what we already know. We need practical guidance, particularly in relation to how healthcare workers and others working in public-facing roles will be protected.”

The report also found that people aged 80 or older are 70 times more likely to die than those under 40; working-age men diagnosed with Covid-19 are twice as likely to die as women; and, the risk of dying with the virus is higher among those living in more deprived parts of the UK.

Furthermore, certain occupations – security guards, taxi or bus drivers and construction workers and social care staff – are at higher risk.

Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “I know these findings will cause particular concern among my colleagues in the NHS and social care who are at increased risk from COVID-19. It is vital that employers are listening to staff, understanding their concerns and undertaking risk assessments.

“There is no reason why all NHS employers should not have undertaken an initial risk assessment for those staff most at risk within the next two weeks.”

The Public Health England report shows that people of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, other Asian, Caribbean and other Black ethnicity had between a 10% and 50% higher risk of death when compared to white British people.

Furthermore, if age and sex is stripped out, people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have twice the risk of death than people of white British ethnicity.

The BMA’s Nagpaul concludes that action is needed by the Government, and it’s needed now.