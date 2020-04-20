PPE row escalates with NHS as protective gown consignment delayed

NHS representatives have criticised the Government’s procurement of PPE as stocks run low in hospitals across the country.

A consignment of 400,000 protective gowns from Turkey has been delayed after being promised for delivery over the weekend.

NHS Providers said there was “no doubt” some hospital trusts already had shortages of the gowns, which protect those treating coronavirus patients.

The Government admitted there would be a short delay and added that 25 million gowns would coming from China in the future.

BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: “For doctors and healthcare staff working on the front line now and in the coming days, the announcement that the expected arrival of PPE from Turkey has been delayed for an indefinite time is extremely concerning.

“Given the Health Secretary’s warning of the possibility of full-sleeved gowns running out altogether in some hospitals this weekend, doctors were banking on the Government’s announcement of imminent extra supplies of PPE from overseas. Healthcare workers desperately need proper and effective protection now – by whatever means possible.

“Far too many doctors are already placing themselves at considerable risk by simply doing their job of caring for patients, as a recent survey by the BMA worryingly found that significant numbers are still without the equipment they need.”

The pressure is mounting on the Government over its response to the pandemic following revelations in the Sunday Times that the PM Boris Johnson didn’t initially take the risk from Covid-19 seriously and skipped 5 COBR meetings on the issue.

Nagpaul added: “This really is a matter of life and death. In what is an incredibly challenging time, doctors and healthcare staff should feel as equipped and supported as they need to be able to deliver care for patients.

“Instead, they are left fearful for their own health and safety – this is shameful.”