Medical defence bodies call for protection for doctors against COVID-19 negligence claims

Doctors should be shielded from medical negligence claims following the Covid-19 pandemic.

These are the views of medical defence bodies in the UK, following moves in the US to adopt laws that will protect healthcare professionals and hospitals from litigation.

US states – including New York, New Jersey and Michigan – have already adopted laws that provide doctors and hospitals with immunity from civil liability for any injury or death alleged to have been sustained because of decisions undertaken in good faith during the crisis.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors in both primary and secondary care are being asked to work outside their expertise in areas where they may not have the most up-to-date knowledge.

Retired doctors have been called back to work and final year medical students are starting work early.

Other treatments and surgeries are being delayed to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients.

Dr Christine Tomkins, MDU chief executive, said: “We are concerned that medical liability claims will come long after public memory of the sacrifices made by healthcare workers have been forgotten and the circumstances of the pandemic which requires people to work outside their speciality and beyond their experience will also be forgotten.

“We believe there needs to be a public debate about whether it is right to sue the NHS for patient care around the COVID-19 pandemic. Any compensation paid will be a drain on NHS resources and disastrous for the morale of staff who are acting so selflessly and courageously.

“Claims will also place an additional burden on taxpayers, who will be facing all the economic consequences of the pandemic. It would be better to allow the NHS to focus its time, efforts and financial resources on recovering from the pandemic.”

The cost of medical negligence in the NHS has climbed steeply in recent years. In 2018, NHS Resolution estimated the accumulated claims it was facing amounted to £83.4bn.

The MPS says the triaging conditions during this period are different.

Doctors are being asked to consider other factors such as the availability and capacity of current resource when making decisions which would otherwise be purely clinical.

The MPS says there is a current lack of clarity as to whether it would be lawful for a ventilator to be withheld or removed from one patient in order to sustain the life of another, and if so under what conditions.

In these types of circumstances there are, for obvious reasons, significant legal problems which could leave individual clinicians vulnerable.

Doctors have a range of guidance they can refer to, whether it be from their employing hospital or from their royal college, union, regulator or NICE.

Ethics committees at individual hospital level can provide advice taking into account the specific needs of the communities they serve.

However, while this guidance is valuable, it neither provides nor claims to provide legal protection, the MPS says.

Dr Rob Hendry, Medical Director at Medical Protection, said: “It is simply not fair for doctors already under immense pressure to be asked to make difficult treatment decisions based on a hope that the courts and the GMC will treat them favourably and protect them in the future if their decisions and actions are challenged.

“The UK Government has already shown that it can introduce sweeping new laws very quickly. Similar laws need to be introduced quickly to protect doctors and other healthcare professionals in the NHS for decisions they make in good faith and in compliance with the relevant local and national guidance.”

NHS Resolution will handle and pay claims as doctors and other healthcare professionals are state indemnified for the work they are doing treating patients with COVID-19.

However, doctors will still be involved in claims which can be stressful for the practitioners involved.