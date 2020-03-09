Letter: use the Budget to find long-term solution to NHS pension crisis

The new Chancellor is being urged to find a long-term solution to the pension taxation crisis, which is damaging morale among senior doctors.

A letter from 11 leading medical bodies is urging the Chancellor to use the Budget to solve the problems with the NHS pension taper.

Many senior doctors received large additional tax bills for the 2018-2019 financial year and it’s prompted many to reduce their hours and bring their retirements forward.

Unions and the royal colleges want the Chancellor to enact change that enables all doctors and allied health professionals to do the extra work that patients desperately need without the fear of incurring unexpected pension tax bills.

The 11 signatories together represent tens of thousands of hospital doctors and GPs.

The medical profession is facing an intolerable dilemma, it says: incur a disproportionate and ever-expanding pensions tax bill or cut short their service to the NHS, reducing hours or turning down vital additional work.

They write: “We are encouraged that the Government has committed to announcing a resolution to this issue in the Budget, but it must be the right one; one which will safeguard the NHS workforce for the long term.

“We are past the point when significant action should have been taken. The NHS is amid a workforce crisis, with rising waiting times for cancer and routine surgery. A&E performance it at its worst since records began and 11 million patients are experiencing unacceptable waiting times for GP appointments.”

The Government has committed to paying for clinicians’ pension tax bills for 2019-2020 – but there is as yet no long-term solution to the problem, which affects most people earning over £110,000 per annum.

The letter stresses that: “It is essential that such a reform of pension taxation policies is implemented as soon as possible. This change is supported by the signatories of this letter and the tens of thousands of doctors our organisations represent.”

The signatories included the BMA, The Royal College of Surgeons, The Royal College of Physicians, The Royal College of Pathologists, The Royal College of General Practitioners, The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, The Royal College of Radiologists and The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.