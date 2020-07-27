Doctors not confident their hospitals would cope with a second COVID-19 surge

Nearly half of anaesthetists are unconfident that their hospitals would be able to provide safe Covid-19 and regular services should there be a second wave.

A survey of members by the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA) shows that 44% of respondents questioned that ability of their hospitals to cope.

Over one-third also cited low or non-existent rapid testing for staff at their hospitals and one-in-five said there are currently insufficient infection prevention and control measures to prevent staff from infecting surgical patients with COVID-19.

Results also highlighted the increasing trend in mental distress amongst anaesthetists and the disruption to the training opportunities for anaesthetists in training:

nearly two-thirds of respondents have, to some extent during the past month, suffered mental distress due to the pressures faced during the COVID-19 pandemic

over one-third of respondents reported a low or very low level of team morale, compared with nearly one-in-five in May

89% strongly agree that the pandemic is affecting their training opportunities, career and professional development.

The RCoA has been calling for an increase in resources, facilities and staff to support a return to non-COVID-19 activity.

While the Government has now announced £3 billion of additional funding for the NHS, more detail is needed as to how this will be spent and whether this will be enough to support the service and its staff through what is expected to be one of the most difficult winters in a very long time.

The RCoA is also seeking rapid development of cross-speciality ‘reservist’ health and care teams for deployment in the event of a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Professor Ravi Mahajan, President of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, said:

“As the NHS begins to return to a new ‘normal’ service, the findings of our survey clearly emphasise the reality facing anaesthetists working in the NHS. Worsening staff morale is certainly a concern.

“We saw the NHS deliver outstanding care for COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic, however this involved cancelling thousands of planned surgeries. In the event of a potential second surge of infections, it is imperative that the NHS does not again return to a COVID-only health service.

“If we are to maintain a high level of elective surgeries through any subsequent surge, Government and other stakeholders need to provide more detail on their commitment to increase capacity.”

Key recommendations: