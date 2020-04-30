College appeals to PM not to soften Covid -19 lock down yet

Doctors still aren’t receiving the PPE or tests that they require, a survey claims.

The survey of 1,263 surgeons and surgical trainees by the Royal College of Surgeons finds PPE shortages persist for roughly a third of surgeons.

34% of respondents said there had been shortages of full, long-sleeved, fluid repellent surgical gowns, or fluid repellent coveralls, over the last two weeks.

31% said there had been shortages of FFP2 or FFP3 respirator masks.

29% highlighted shortages of full-face visors.

President-elect of the RCS, Professor Neil Mortensen, said the findings show that the Government’s fourth test for lifting lockdown has not yet been met. The test is to ensure a supply of PPE and testing that meets future demand.

On staff-testing, 82% of surgeons and surgical trainees saying tests were being reserved for staff with symptoms.

Just 8% said there was testing for asymptomatic staff in their workplace.

The announcement earlier this week that tests will be extended to asymptomatic staff was welcomed by the RCS.

The Government’s fifth test is being confident any adjustments will not risk a second peak.

Prof Mortensen said: “Just because the NHS has not been overwhelmed so far, it does not mean the government can use the health service as its economic punch-bag. Softening the fifth test to allow relaxation of the ‘lock down’ measures provided the NHS is not ‘overwhelmed’, is based on a flawed premise.

“The NHS has done a tremendous job of redirecting staff and resources to manage the first wave of coronavirus, but this involved postponing thousands of much-needed operations. Having seen off the immediate threat, we must now get back to helping all those patients waiting for essential operations like heart and brain surgery. The NHS cannot continue to be just a COVID-service, it’s so much more than that.”

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “The PPE issue has not been resolved, although our members are reporting improvements in supplies reaching the front line. But confidence remains an issue and it is incumbent on government to provide accurate and measured statements about supply and how it can be improved.”